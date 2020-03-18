ABOUT ME

Sherri J. Tenpenny, DO, AOBEM(95-06), AOBNMM, ABIHM

Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny is an osteopathic medical doctor, board certified in three medical specialties. Widely regarded as the most knowledgeable and outspoken physician on the adverse impact that vaccines can have on health, Dr. Tenpenny has been a guest on hundreds of radio and national television programs (including the Dr. Oz Show and the Today Show Australia). She has lectured at Cleveland State University and Case Western Reserve Medical School, and has been a speaker at conventions, both nationally and internationally, as a recognized expert on a wide range topics within the field of Integrative Medicine including breast health, breast thermography, women's hormones, medical uses of iodine and the adverse effects vaccines have on health.

Dr. Tenpenny is the author of several books, including best seller, 'Saying No To Vaccines'. She is contributing author for several other books including 'Textbook of Food and Nutrients in Disease Management'. Her articles for magazines have been published in over 10 languages around the world.

From 1986 to 1998, she was a full time Emergency Medicine physician and the director of the Emergency Department in Findlay, Ohio. Dr. Tenpenny’s corporate experience includes serving as the Medical Director at Sanoviv Medical Center, a 40-bed hospital located in Rosarita, Mexico in 2008 and Chief Medical Consultant for Parker Hannifin, a Fortune 250 Company with 60,000 employees in 48 countries, from 2012 to 2014.

Currently, she attends to patients three days per week at Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center, located in Cleveland, Ohio, where patients from nearly all 50 states and 17 countries have gotten well using a combination of conventional and holistic therapies.