 

A Doctor and a Voice of Reason about Vaccines and Current Events.

dr t - for wix.jpg
 

ABOUT ME

My Background

Sherri J. Tenpenny, DO, AOBEM(95-06), AOBNMM, ABIHM

 

Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny is an osteopathic medical doctor, board certified in three medical specialties. Widely regarded as the most knowledgeable and outspoken physician on the adverse impact that vaccines can have on health, Dr. Tenpenny has been a guest on hundreds of radio and national television programs (including the Dr. Oz Show and the Today Show Australia). She has lectured at Cleveland State University and Case Western Reserve Medical School, and has been a speaker at conventions, both nationally and internationally, as a recognized expert on a wide range topics within the field of Integrative Medicine including breast health, breast thermography, women's hormones, medical uses of iodine and the adverse effects vaccines have on health.

 

Dr. Tenpenny is the author of several books, including best seller, 'Saying No To Vaccines'.  She is contributing author for several other books including 'Textbook of Food and Nutrients in Disease Management'.  Her articles for magazines have been published in over 10 languages around the world. 

 

From 1986 to 1998, she was a full time Emergency Medicine physician and the director of the Emergency Department in Findlay, Ohio. Dr. Tenpenny’s corporate experience includes serving as the Medical Director at Sanoviv Medical Center, a 40-bed hospital located in Rosarita, Mexico in 2008 and Chief Medical Consultant for Parker Hannifin, a Fortune 250 Company with 60,000 employees in 48 countries, from 2012 to 2014. 

 

Currently, she attends to patients three days per week at Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center, located in Cleveland, Ohio, where patients from nearly all 50 states and 17 countries have gotten well using a combination of conventional and holistic therapies. 

Walking On Stage.jpg

MY EXPERIENCE

Select Presentations, Consults & Publications

Sherri On Stage_back 2.jpg
Learn More

GLOBAL SPEAKING EVENTS

Open Laptop
Learn More

CORPORATE CONSULTING

Books
Learn More

ARTICLES, AUTHORED BOOKS, PUBLICATIONS

Learn More

SELECT MEDIA CONTRIBUTIONS

 
MEDIA & SPEAKING EVENT CLIPS

Podcasts, Radio, Television, Podiums

photo_2020-03-18 14.36.03.jpeg
photo (1).png

PHOTOS

videocamera.png

VIDEO/TV INTERVIEW LINKS

On Air Sign
radio.png

Radio

INTERVIEWS LINKS

"Vaccines do NOT prevent infections but DO cause disease"

DR. SHERRI TENPENNY

EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES

Untitled-1.png

Our educational materials showcase a FREE research library, VaccineU, individual vaccine courses in modules, and our signature twice annual online vaccine Boot Camp.  Articles on Vaxxter.com are written by Dr. Tenpenny as well as investigative journalists and PhDs to bring you the truth about current events  and various topics.

COURSES 4 MASTERY

Education & Resource Center

Take me there

VAXXTER

UNITING.ZONE

DISSEMINATE.TV

Bringing the public the truth behind current events, health & vaccines

Freedom of Speech and Connection without boundaries or censorship

Share your videos and documentaries without boundaries or censorship - coming soon

Take me there
Take me there
Take me there

EDUCATION

CREDENTIALS

&

1984

study.png

1980

KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE

UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO

Doctor of Osteopathy | Graduated Cum Laude (1984)

Bachelor of Arts in What | Graduated Cum Laude

1985

1995-2006

MICHIGAN OSTEOPATHIC MEDICAL CENTER

BOARD DESIGNATION

Rotating Internship

Emergency Medicine (AOBEM)

1985-Present

2012-Present

BOARD DESIGNATION

BOARD DESIGNATION

Osteopathic Neuromusculosketal Medicine (AOBNMM)

Holistic & Integrative Medicine (ABHIM)

Click for Full CV
Career Highlights
Untitled-1.png

John Michael Chambers

"Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is the voice for Health Freedom".

author of the bestselling book, 

“Trump and the Resurrection of America”

LET’S CONNECT.  

CLICK HERE to Join My List

For Event or Interview Bookings ONLY submit the form.                      

 

To join DrTenpenny's list please click the link at the top of the page.

Event/Interview Contact: DrTenpenny@gmail.com

                                           440-239-1878

 

Mail #1: VAXXTER, c/o 7380 Engle Road, Middleburg Hts OH 44130

Mail #2: Courses4Mastery, c/o 441 Bagley Road #337, Berea, OH  44017

 

For Medical Advice or Appointments ONLY:

www.tenpennyimc.com 

Contact: info@tenpennyimc.com

Clinic:  440-239-3438

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • instagram

Thanks for submitting! We will be in touch ASAP to confirm the booking.

Disclaimer:

This website is for informational purposes only. We do not treat, cure, diagnose or otherwise help ailments. Before attempting any natural or holistic practices, it is strongly encouraged that you seek professional medical advice from a licensed healthcare professional. Any communication with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny through this site is for informational purposes only and does not constitute the establishment of a doctor-patient relationship. Any posts you have made about your private matters and personal health are in the public domain and therefore, are not private. Please post responsibly. Please read our Privacy Policy.

©2020-21 by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny.

 